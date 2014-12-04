7 Best Marsala Dishes to Celebrate the 2015 Pantone Color of the Year

Marsala, a robust and earthy red, is Pantone's Color of the Year 2015. From savory to sweet, here are seven delicious dishes to make with the color's namesake Sicilian wine.
1. Spelt Muffins with a Marsala-Fig Swirl
Fresh Mission figs and Marsala wine star in these incredible breakfast muffins.
2. Porks Chops with Marsala and Fennel
Dry Marsala, thin slices of fennel and tomato paste make a quick and delicious pan sauce for sautéed pork chops.
3. Bay Scallop-Marsala Cream Toasts
This simple crostini recipe pairs sweet bay scallops with a luscious Marsala cream sauce.
4. Penne with Roasted Marsala Mushrooms
This quick, vegetarian pasta features roasted mushrooms simmered in Marsala.
5. Veal Croquettes with Marsala
Sweet Marsala wine flavors these fast fritters.
6. Whipped Sabayon with Strawberries
Richard Blais's version of the delicious, foamy dessert is ready in just 25 minutes.
7. Molded Mocha-Marsala Semifreddo
This creamy frozen dessert features a simple zabaglione (made with dry Marsala) as its base.
