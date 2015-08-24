7 Best Lobster Pastas

Whether grilled or stuffed on a buttery roll, lobster is classic for summer. But there's another amazing way to use this delicious crustacean. Here, seven amazing pastas to make with fresh summer lobster.

1. Campofilone Pasta with Lobster and Tomato

Lobster combined with fresh basil and tomato makes an excellent summer pasta.

2. Farfalle with Lobster, Favas and Peas

Chef Michael Tusk amps up the pasta sauce flavor by sautéing lobster heads in raw olive oil.

3. Shrimp-and-Lobster Ravioli

Wonton wrappers make easy work of this seafood-filled pasta.

4. Macaroni and Cheese

How do you upgrade the classic comfort food? With warm, buttery lobster.

5. Lobster with Fideos

This take on the traditional Spanish seafood dish is made with fine vermicelli-like pasta.

6. Lobster Capellini with Leek Tarragon Cream Sauce

Try this rich, creamy pasta with an earthy Chardonnay.

7. Lobster Pappardelle with Chive Butter

What's the secret to this incredible pasta? The tiny red eggs from female lobsters are combined with the lobster meat and a buttery sauce.

Related: More Great Lobster Recipes

Seafood Pastas

More Amazing Pasta Recipes