7 Best Healthy Tapas

Happy hour snacks don’t need to derail your diet. Here, seven easy, nutrient-rich tapas to have with a glass of wine.

1. Stuffed olives

Sure, you can buy already-stuffed olives, but they taste so much better when you do it yourself. Fill pitted green olives with best quality anchovies, Marcona almonds or roasted peppers.

2. Kale chips

Make these leafy chips feel a little more decadent with an easy lemon-yogurt dip.

3. Eggplant spread

Most versions of a caponata-like spread are slick with oil; for this one, the eggplant is steamed first to make it soft so the resulting compote tastes clean but still flavorful.

4. Feta-Radish Toasts

Radishes are a gorgeous (not to mention crisp and healthy) topper for toasts sprinkled with feta; you can substitute fresh goat cheese if you prefer.

5. Spiced edamame

Toss steamed pods of edamame with olive oil and chili powder or your favorite spice blend.

6. Stuffed mushrooms

Roast mushroom caps until tender, then stuff with goat cheese and sprinkle with crispy bread crumbs.

7. Sunflower seed crackers

If you serve fresh, seedy crackers like these, you won’t even need to make a dip.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: More Amazing Tapas

22 Delicious Spanish Recipes

Healthy Snacks