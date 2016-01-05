7 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks

It's January, the month when you're most likely to deeply regret a late-night pizza delivery.

January 05, 2016

Here, seven ways to midnight snack without screwing up your New Year's resolution to eat healthy.

1. Date-and-Almond Fudge with Sesame and Coconut

This rich, satisfying vegan sweet is made with healthy fats including coconut oil and roasted almond butter.

2. Quick and Easy Hummus

10 minutes is all you need for this healthy dip.

3. Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper is all you need for these simple chips.

These crispy chips are super-easy to make.

4. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn

Upgrade the classic snack with nutritional yeast, which adds cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.

Adding nutritional yeast to popcorn gives it a fantastic cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.

5. Greek-Style Yogurt

This thick, creamy yogurt can be refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.

6. Brownie Bites

Applesauce sweetens these wheat-free, butterless brownies.

7. Indian-Spiced Edamame

Toss steamed edamame with pickle masala or pure chile powder and olive oil for a fast, healthy snack.

