7 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks

It's January, the month when you're most likely to deeply regret a late-night pizza delivery.
Here, seven ways to midnight snack without screwing up your New Year's resolution to eat healthy.
1. Date-and-Almond Fudge with Sesame and Coconut
This rich, satisfying vegan sweet is made with healthy fats including coconut oil and roasted almond butter.
2. Quick and Easy Hummus
10 minutes is all you need for this healthy dip.
3. Baked Sweet Potato Chips
These crispy chips are super-easy to make.
4. Nutritional Yeast Popcorn
Adding nutritional yeast to popcorn gives it a fantastic cheesy, nutty flavor and extra protein.
5. Greek-Style Yogurt
This thick, creamy yogurt can be refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.
6. Brownie Bites
Applesauce sweetens these wheat-free, butterless brownies.
7. Indian-Spiced Edamame
Toss steamed edamame with pickle masala or pure chile powder and olive oil for a fast, healthy snack.