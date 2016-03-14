7 Best Hand Pies for Pi Day

What's better than a slice of pie? Individual-sized hand pies you can eat on the go! Celebrate Pi Day with these seven excellent recipes.

Both tart and sweet apples are combined with farmer cheese and cinnamon for a tasty pie filling.

Puff pastry makes quick work of these buttery, sweet cherry-filled hand pies.

A delightfully sticky pecan filling stars in this take on a classic pecan pie.

These hand pies are a curious cross between sweet and savory, featuring rutabaga, a delicious winter root vegetable that is so often overlooked.

These lovely hand pies from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi are crisp, flaky and bright with super berry flavor.

Cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi's crisp, flaky hand pies have lovely berry flavor.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's amazing hand pies are easy to make and fun to eat.

These pies are the ultimate grab-and-go dessert.