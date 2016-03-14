7 Best Hand Pies for Pi Day

Happy National Pi Day!
What's better than a slice of pie? Individual-sized hand pies you can eat on the go! Celebrate Pi Day with these seven excellent recipes.
1. Apple Blintz Hand Pies
Both tart and sweet apples are combined with farmer cheese and cinnamon for a tasty pie filling.
2. Cherry Hand Pies
Puff pastry makes quick work of these buttery, sweet cherry-filled hand pies.
3. Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies
A delightfully sticky pecan filling stars in this take on a classic pecan pie.
4. Hand Pies with Pear and Rutabaga
These hand pies are a curious cross between sweet and savory, featuring rutabaga, a delicious winter root vegetable that is so often overlooked.
5. Blueberry Hand Pies
Cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi's crisp, flaky hand pies have lovely berry flavor.
6. Pumpkin Hand Pies
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's amazing hand pies are easy to make and fun to eat.
7. Pear-Cranberry Hand Pies
These pies are the ultimate grab-and-go dessert.