7 Best Hand Pies for Pi Day

Happy National Pi Day!

F&W Editors
March 14, 2016

What's better than a slice of pie? Individual-sized hand pies you can eat on the go! Celebrate Pi Day with these seven excellent recipes.

1. Apple Blintz Hand Pies

Both tart and sweet apples are combined with farmer cheese and cinnamon for a tasty pie filling.

2. Cherry Hand Pies

Puff pastry makes quick work of these buttery, sweet cherry-filled hand pies.

3. Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies

A delightfully sticky pecan filling stars in this take on a classic pecan pie.

4. Hand Pies with Pear and Rutabaga

These hand pies are a curious cross between sweet and savory, featuring rutabaga, a delicious winter root vegetable that is so often overlooked.

5. Blueberry Hand Pies

These lovely hand pies from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi are crisp, flaky and bright with super berry flavor.

6. Pumpkin Hand Pies

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's amazing hand pies are easy to make and fun to eat.

7. Pear-Cranberry Hand Pies

These pies are the ultimate grab-and-go dessert.

