7 of the Best Grilled Side Dishes Ever

Here are seven easy, crowd-pleasing sides to make on the grill this weekend.

1. Grilled Broccoli with Chipotle-Lime Butter and Queso Fresco

Smoky chipotle Tabasco adds delicious flavor to this vegetable side dish.

2. Grill-Baked Potatoes with Chive Butter

These super-easy potatoes are layered with chive and sour cream–butter, then wrapped in foil and grilled until deliciously soft.

3. Grilled Fava Bean Pods with Chile and Lemon

Ready in just 15 minutes, these delicious fava beans can be eaten whole.

4. Charred Corn Salad with Mint, Parsley and Cilantro

This healthy salad features a dressing made with lime juice, jalapeño and maple syrup.

5. Smoky Glazed Asparagus

Chef Nate Appleman coats vegetables with a mayonnaise-based marinade, which creates a terrific, blistered crust when grilled.

6. Grilled Beans

This simple side dish requires just five ingredients.

7. Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins

Using a grill instead of a conventional oven adds fantastic smoky flavor.

