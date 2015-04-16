7 Best Fennel Soups

Fresh fennel bulbs and the plant's herbaceous fronds are terrific in all kinds of spring dishes. From creamy split pea soup to healthy gazpacho, here are seven ways to use fennel in soup.

1. Fennel Avgolemono

Tender, lightly caramelized fennel stars in this velvety soup.

2. Zucchini-and-Fennel-Soup

This refreshing soup gets delicious tang thanks to a swirl of crème fraîche.

3. Fresh Fennel Soup

Serve this fast soup with a sprinkle of chopped fennel tops.

4. Chilled Fennel-Grapefruit Velouté with Lemon Olive Oil

Citrus oil is used two ways in this tasty soup: for sautéing the fennel and as a garnish.

5. Fresh Pea Soup with Ham

Fennel adds vibrant flavor to this excellent take on split pea soup.

6. Strawberry, Tomato and Fennel Gazpacho

This healthy, vegetarian soup is perfect for a warm spring day.

7. Chilled Sour Cherry Soup with Fennel & Sour Cream

"Fennel might be my favorite vegetable," says chef Nicolaus Balla, who blends it into his supersavory version of the traditional Hungarian soup.

