7 Best Fava Bean Salads

Though they can be time-consuming to prep, fava beans are a healthy and tasty way to make salads more substantial. Here, seven terrific salads featuring the bright green beans.

1. Charred Fava Bean Salad with Lemon and Tarragon

Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten tosses fava beans with garlic, jalapeño, tarragon and cubes of cheese.

2. Spring Peas and Greens with Cacio e Pepe Dressing

The classic Italian pasta sauce cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) was the inspiration for this delicious spring salad.

3. Warm Asparagus Salad with Fava Beans & Fresh Ricotta

"All the things that are wonderful about spring are in this one dish," says Amelia O'Reilly.

4. Quinoa Salad with Grilled Scallions, Favas and Dates

This hearty vegetarian salad is made with protein-rich quinoa and a sweet puree of dates.

5. Green Pea and Fava Bean Salad with Sliced Speck

Sliced speck, the prosciutto-like ham, gives this salad its fantastic, smoky flavor.

6. Fava Bean Salad

Chef Jody Williams's excellent recipe is a fun cross between a bean side dish and a salad.

7. Fennel-and-Fava-Bean Salad

This incredible, crunchy salad features pistachios, pine nuts and tangy wild fennel.

