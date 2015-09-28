7 Best Fall Casseroles

From sweet butternut squash strata to healthy cauliflower casserole, here are seven amazing casseroles to make this fall.

F&W Editors
September 28, 2015

1. Sweet Potato Casserole
What's the secret to this incredible casserole? A sweet and crunchy pecan-cornflake topping.

2. Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread
This superb fall breakfast strata can easily be made ahead of time.

If you're looking for the ideal brunch dish for fall entertaining (and, of course you are), we've found it for you. This is a terrific make-ahead breakfast strata from baker and pastry chef Zoe Nathan, who uses multigrain bread to add a distinct flavor to this satisfying squash and kale casserole. Your guests will be coming back for seconds.

Con Poulos

3. Turnip Casserole with Porcini Crumb Topping
F&W's Justin Chapple tops his rich, creamy gratin with earthy porcini mushrooms.

4. Curried Cauliflower Casserole
For a healthier take on a classic dish, this version is made with Greek yogurt instead of traditional béchamel.

5. Sweet Potato-Chicken-and-Noodle Casserole with Bacon
This hearty casserole is the perfect balance of sweet and salty.

6. Squash Gratin with Poblanos & Cream
Candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds) top this delicious vegetarian casserole.

7. Baked Polenta with Mushrooms
Warm, bubbly fontina cheese and umami-packed mushrooms make an excellent fall casserole.

