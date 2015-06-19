7 Best-Ever Strawberry Breakfasts

While strawberries are a fruit tailor-made for dessert, they also add delicious, sweet acidity to any breakfast. This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it’s not too sweet: There’s no added sugar. It also takes only 15 minutes to make, which is perfect for a quick weekday breakfast.

F&W Editors
June 19, 2015

Start your morning by celebrating early summer's strawberry harvest! Here, seven best-ever strawberry breakfast recipes to make now: 

1. Strawberry-Almond Scones
These fantastic scones get their hearty but tender texture from a mix of whole wheat pastry flour and all-purpose white flour. 

2. No-Cook Strawberry Jam
Made with instant pectin, this gingery strawberry jam from F&W’s Justin Chapple is amazingly fresh-tasting. Instead of canning the jam in hot water, store it in a freezer to maintain its just-picked flavor.

3. Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr
This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it’s not too sweet: There’s no added sugar.

4. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins
When farmers' markets are in full swing, cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini loves making these jumbo sugar-topped muffins with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.

5. Nutty Granola with Strawberry Compote and Greek Yogurt
Finally, a granola that's not too sweet: This one, from Zoe Nathan, is toasty and crisp, brimming with nuts, dried fruit and coconut. Nathan serves it with plain Greek yogurt—any fat level will do—and a generous dollop of her garnet-hued strawberry compote. This recipe makes extra granola, which keeps well.

6. French Toast Stuffed with Ricotta and Strawberry Jam
Many stuffed French toast recipes call for cutting a pocket into each slice of bread. This one, however, simplifies the technique by sandwiching the creamy, fruity fillings between two slices.

7. No-Cook Overnight Oats with Strawberries
This no-frills recipe combines just four ingredients: rolled oats, milk, almonds and honey. A fantastic breakfast or snack, it pairs perfectly with diced strawberries.

