7 Best-Ever Milk Shakes and Smoothies

Hot weather calls for a cold, refreshing (and creamy) drink. Cool your heels this summer with one of F&W’s best-ever milk shake or smoothie recipes:

1. Mango-Tamarind Smoothie

This creamy mango smoothie is slightly tart thanks to unsweetened tamarind paste.

2. Frosty Strawberry-and-Cream Milk Shakes

A quick puree of fresh strawberries and lemon zest creates a delicious fruit floater for this ultra-creamy milk shake.

3. Açai Super Smoothie

The smoothie here boosts açai’s healthfulness with pomegranate juice.

4. Horchata Milk Shake

Horchata is a sweet, milky iced drink that’s popular throughout Latin America. Mexicans make it predominantly with rice and chef Rick Ortiz blends in vanilla ice cream.

5. Almond-Espresso Smoothie

Chock-full of protein, nutrients and espresso, this energizing smoothie is ready in less than 10 minutes, making it the perfect breakfast-on-the-go.

6. Carrot-Mango Lassi

Star chef Elizabeth Falkner swears by this yogurt smoothie (known as a lassi in India) if she's overindulged: the pinch of turmeric here is great for the liver.

7. Bittersweet Black and White Shake

Homemade chocolate syrup made with bittersweet chocolate is the key to these richly flavored shakes.

