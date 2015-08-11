7 Best-Ever Butterscotch Desserts

Rich and creamy butterscotch is perfect on its own, eaten straight off a spoon, but it's also a terrific, gooey addition to almost any dessert. Give your dessert a butterscotch makeover with one of these seven luxe recipes:

1. Butterscotch Rice Pudding

A quick thyme-scented butterscotch sauce made with butter, brown sugar and Scotch adds a terrific flavor boost to rice pudding.

2. Salted Butterscotch Blondies

Chewy but still crisp around the edges, these sweet blondies get a sprinkling of flaky sea salt just before baking.

3. Butterscotch Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Be the star of a cookie swap with these gorgeous sandwich cookies.

4. Butterscotch Crème Brûlée with Caramel Corn

Homemade Cracker Jacks make a perfect topping for silky butterscotch custard.

5. Butterscotch-Glazed Coffee Shortbread Bars

The best part of these shortbread cookies is the golden, gooey butterscotch glaze, which becomes deliciously fudgy as the bars sit in the cookie jar.

6. Rich and Creamy Butterscotch Pudding

Pastry chef Lisa Sewall's supercreamy version of butterscotch pudding is a bit of a cheat: She uses butterscotch chips to simplify the recipe. The result is so flavorful, even purists won’t complain.

7. Butterscotch Mousse Pie

Make this crowd-pleasing pie for your next backyard barbecue.

