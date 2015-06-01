7 Best Eggless Breakfasts

While egg prices are on the rise due to avian flu, it doesn't have to ruin breakfast. From delicious brittle-like granola to a luscious tofu scramble, here are seven fantastic breakfasts that don't require eggs.

1. Spiced Rice Breakfast Porridge

F&W's Kay Chun tops hearty steel-cut oats with caramelized bananas.

2. Chunky Granola

This healthy granola is packed with high-fiber oats and protein-rich seeds.

3. Vegan Banana-Walnut Muffins

Agave nectar and brown sugar sweeten these simple breakfast muffins.

4. Maple Coconut-Chia Scones

These chia-studded scones taste like a stack of pancakes.

5. Indian Tofu Scramble with Spinach

Silky tofu, cumin, coriander and fresh ginger star in this vegan take on scrambled eggs.

6. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait

This super-easy, 15-minute parfait requires just six ingredients.

7. English Muffins

Try these fluffy, slightly chewy English muffins with butter and jam.

