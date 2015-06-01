7 Best Eggless Breakfasts

From delicious brittle-like granola to a luscious tofu scramble, here are seven fantastic breakfasts that don't require eggs.
While egg prices are on the rise due to avian flu, it doesn't have to ruin breakfast. From delicious brittle-like granola to a luscious tofu scramble, here are seven fantastic breakfasts that don't require eggs.
1. Spiced Rice Breakfast Porridge
F&W's Kay Chun tops hearty steel-cut oats with caramelized bananas.
2. Chunky Granola
This healthy granola is packed with high-fiber oats and protein-rich seeds.
3. Vegan Banana-Walnut Muffins
Agave nectar and brown sugar sweeten these simple breakfast muffins.
4. Maple Coconut-Chia Scones
These chia-studded scones taste like a stack of pancakes.
5. Indian Tofu Scramble with Spinach
Silky tofu, cumin, coriander and fresh ginger star in this vegan take on scrambled eggs.
6. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait
This super-easy, 15-minute parfait requires just six ingredients.
7. English Muffins
Try these fluffy, slightly chewy English muffins with butter and jam.
Related: Healthy Breakfasts
Amazing Granola Recipes
Whole-Grain Breakfasts