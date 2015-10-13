7 Best DIY Syrups for Pancakes

Maple syrup on pancakes is a no-brainer. But if you really want to take pancakes over the top, try drizzling on a homemade syrup infused with fruits or spices. Here, seven delicious DIY syrups to make the next time you whip up a giant stack of pancakes—a task made easy when you use this week’s supersmart Mad Genius Tip.

1. Perfect Blueberry Syrup

This blueberry syrup is packed with vibrant, fresh fruit flavors.

2. Ruby-Red Cranberry Syrup

Pour this pretty, sweet-tart syrup over anything from pancakes to whipped ricotta—or stir it into a cocktail.

3. Beltane Ranch Raspberry Syrup

This incredible syrup is best poured on a stack of buttermilk pancakes.

4. Maple-Rosemary Syrup

Upgrade maple syrup by infusing it with aromatic rosemary sprigs.

5. Papaya Syrup

This tropical syrup gets a kick of spice from chiles and peppercorns.

6. Orange-Maple Syrup

To make a citrus-spiked, not-too-sweet sauce, chef Andrew Carmellini cooks pure maple syrup with fresh orange juice.

7. Caramelized-Pineapple Syrup

This richly flavored, vanilla-ed syrup is great on pancakes or mixed into a boozy ice cream shake with rum or tequila.

