7 Best DIY Bar Snacks for Negroni Week

This week, bars across the country are putting their spin on the Negroni and the drink has even inspired edible versions ranging from pie to cotton candy. Whether you're a fan of the original made with equal parts Campari, gin and vermouth, or prefer an updated version, here are seven terrific bar snacks to make for a Negroni Week celebration.

1. Crispy Chickpeas

Chef Jason Travi's fast, addictive snack features canned chickpeas tossed with ground coriander and cumin, then fried.

2. Sesame-Chile Kettle Corn

Whole red chiles add fantastic heat to this healthier version of kettle corn.

3. Marinated Olives

Infusing olives with fennel gives them a delicious licorice flavor.

4. Wine Bar Nut Mix

Pecans, almonds and walnuts star in this sweet-savory snack.

5. Garlic Bread “Fries” with Marinara “Ketchup”

This creative happy hour snack combines garlicky bread sticks with a smoky, bacon–laced tomato sauce.

6. German Soft Pretzel Sticks

F&W chef-in-residence Grant Achatz loves these slightly sweet, chewy pretzel sticks.

7. Idaho Potato Chips

These classic chips can easily be made ahead of time.

Related:Tasty Snacks

Fried Foods

Make-Ahead Snacks