7 Best Desserts for Cheese Lovers

Cheese: You eat it in your morning omelet, your lunchtime sandwich and your pasta at dinner—but you don't have to stop there. Here, seven delicious desserts that get complex flavor and rich texture from cheese.

F&W Editors
April 23, 2015

1. Goat Cheese Puddings 
These tangy puddings are incredible drizzled with honey and topped with raspberries.

2. Triple-Cheese Cheesecake with Amaretti Crust 
Ricotta, cream cheese and mascarpone come together in this killer cheesecake.

3. Apple Pie Sundaes with Cheddar Crust Shards 
The crispy, salty cheddar crisps are as good with cocktails as they are with this deconstructed take on apple pie.

4. Baked Camembert with Pears 
A splash of pear brandy plus maple syrup and Spanish almonds put a modern spin on baked Brie.

5. Roasted Fruit and Cheese Plate 
This reimagined cheese plate combines roasted figs, pears and quince with blue cheese and toasted hazelnuts.

6. Summer Berries with Goat Cheese Cream 
Super-fast and simple, this fruity dessert is easy to throw together.

7. Poached Peaches with Baked Ricotta 
Melty baked ricotta is terrific with super-sweet poached peaches.

