7 Best Cookie Recipes for the Fourth of July

Take them over-the-top with patriotic flag- and star-shaped cookie cutters and red, white and blue frosting.
From rich chocolate cookies to zesty, lemon-scented sugar cookies, here are seven fantastic treats to make for a Fourth of July party.
1. Chocolate Brownie Cookies
F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin loves these rich double-chocolate cookies.
2. Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter binds these deliciously nutty, flourless cookies.
3. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
These incredible cookies are ready in just 25 minutes.
4. Lemon-Scented Sugar Cookies
Upgrade classic sugar cookies with freshly grated lemon zest.
5. Chocolate Amaretti Cookies
This fantastic take on the classic Italian almond cookie features rich Pernigotti cocoa powder.
6. Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies
Sour cherries in syrup make a great alternative to the usual raisins.
7. Crispy Chocolate Cookies
These thin, crispy cookies have a deep cocoa flavor and terrific cornmeal crunch.