7 Best Cookie Recipes for the Fourth of July

From rich chocolate cookies to zesty, lemon-scented sugar cookies, we've got you covered with all the cookies you might want for your July Fourth celebration. Take them over-the-top with patriotic flag- and star-shaped cookie cutters and red, white and blue frosting. Here are seven fantastic treats to make for a Fourth of July party.

FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

F&W Editors
July 01, 2016

1. Chocolate Brownie Cookies 

F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin loves these rich double-chocolate cookies.

2. Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies 

Peanut butter binds these deliciously nutty, flourless cookies.

3. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies 

These incredible cookies are ready in just 25 minutes.

4. Lemon-Scented Sugar Cookies 

Upgrade classic sugar cookies with freshly grated lemon zest.

 

5. Chocolate Amaretti Cookies 

This fantastic take on the classic Italian almond cookie features rich Pernigotti cocoa powder.

6. Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies 

Sour cherries in syrup make a great alternative to the usual raisins.

7. Crispy Chocolate Cookies 

These thin, crispy cookies have a deep cocoa flavor and terrific cornmeal crunch.

