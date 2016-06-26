7 Best Chocolate Puddings

Another great reason to make this delicious dessert.
Celebrate National Chocolate Pudding day with these incredible recipes.
1. Dark-Chocolate Pudding with Candied Ginger
"For me, ginger should be everywhere," says star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who garnishes this rich pudding with candied ginger.
2. Mayan Chocolate Pudding
This simple chocolate pot de creme is spiced with cinnamon and allspice. A touch of ground habanero chiles that were dried over an open fire gives it a slightly smoky flavor.
3. Rich Baked Chocolate Puddings
Although this deep, dark chocolate pudding is easily made in ramekins, it's fun to bake and serve in small glass jars.
4. Bittersweet Chocolate Puddings
This mousse-like pudding has an incredible crusty top.
5. Double-Chocolate Pudding
Cookbook author Richard Sax's amazing recipe has everything one could ask for in a chocolate pudding--an intense flavor and a silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in.
6. Deep Chocolate Pudding
This luscious pudding is great for a crowd.
7. Dark Chocolate Pudding
Star chef Spike Gjerde's fantastic pudding comes together in just 35 minutes.