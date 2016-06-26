7 Best Chocolate Puddings

Celebrate National Chocolate Pudding day with these incredible recipes.

"For me, ginger should be everywhere," says Jean-Georges Vongerichten. "It's as good in marinades and vinaigrettes as it is in dessert." Here, candied ginger garnishes no-bake, dark chocolate pudding that takes only fifteen active minutes to make. Once it is chilled for an hour, you are free to indulge as much as you please. Michael Turek

This simple chocolate pot de creme is spiced with cinnamon and allspice. A touch of ground habanero chiles that were dried over an open fire gives it a slightly smoky flavor.

Although this deep, dark chocolate pudding is easily made in ramekins, it's fun to bake and serve in small glass jars.

© JOHN KERNICK

This mousse-like pudding has an incredible crusty top.

Cookbook author Richard Sax's amazing recipe has everything one could ask for in a chocolate pudding--an intense flavor and a silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in.

© ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

This luscious pudding is great for a crowd.

© Fredrika Stjärne

Star chef Spike Gjerde's fantastic pudding comes together in just 35 minutes.