7 Best Carrot Desserts for Easter

Carrots are delicious in savory dishes, but they're also fantastic for dessert! Tap into your inner bunny this Easter and make a beautiful spread of incredible, extra-carrot-y sweets. From classic carrot cake to healthy, date-sweetened muffins, here are seven excellent desserts featuring carrots.

Carrot cake, that 1970s favorite, has a new audience at luxe restaurants like Manhattan's Le Bernardin. At the Urban Farmer in Portland, Oregon, pastry chef Jodi Elliot prepares the ultimate version: moist and not too sweet. Tina Rupp

Pastry chef Jodi Elliot's version is deliciously moist and not too sweet.

This is the ultimate carrot cake for chocolate lovers.

Related: 100 Best Recipes Ever: Desserts

Simple date syrup sweetens these healthy muffins.

This vegetable is more than just a tasty side. © Kristen Stevens

If you like carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, then you will love these cookies.

Coconut flour makes this classic carrot layer cake both gluten-free and pleasingly dense.

The cream cheese frosting on these moist carrot cupcakes is intentionally undersweetened to compensate for the sweet caramel topping.

© MAURA MCEVOY

Because it's not overly sweet or rich, this dessert—a cross between a coarse-textured flourless nut cake and a carrot cake—would be perfect with a glass of sweet wine.