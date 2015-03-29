7 Best Brunch Recipes From F&W Best New Chefs

From incredible, high-rising quiche to delicious bacon-studded biscuits, here are seven fantastic brunch recipes from F&W Best New Chefs.

1. The Breslin's Ricotta Pancakes with Orange Syrup

F&W BNC 2007 April Bloomfield's pancakes feature a soft ricotta topping and crunchy sliced almonds.

2. Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high," says F&W BNC 1988 Thomas Keller.

3. Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg

This quick, open-face sandwich from F&W BNC 1999 Suzanne Goin is a cross between a frisée salad and a croque madame.

4. Egg White & Spinach Frittata with Salsa Ranchera

F&W BNC 2013 Alex Stupak wanted to offer a brunch dish at Empellón Cocina that was healthy yet still delicious.

5. Breakfast Sausage Links

Fresh-ground pork belly stars in F&W BNC 1988 Daniel Boulud's stellar sausage recipe.

6. Bacon-Scallion Biscuits with Sorghum Butter

F&W BNC 2002 and chef-in-residence Hugh Acheson's fluffy biscuits are made with sorghum syrup, a traditional Southern sweetener.

7. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Sablefish and Trout Roe

These creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but F&W BNC 2000 Andrew Carmellini serves them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream.

