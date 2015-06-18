7 Best Brunch Buns (and Rolls!)

With F&W Test Kitchen kingpin Justin Chapple's latest waffle iron trick, deliciously gooey cinnamon buns have never been easier. Also easy—DIY sticky buns and sweet rolls. Here are F&W's best bun and roll recipes to make this weekend.

1. Butterscotch Sticky Buns

"Over-the-top, sticky, gooey goodness—or, as I like to call it, 'love.' " That's how pastry chef Catherine Schimenti describes the thrilling moment she first dipped a warm sticky bun into sweet-salty butterscotch sauce.

2. Pecan-Honey Buns

The honeyed glaze on these sticky, nutty breakfast rolls is luscious and soft when warm, then turns nicely chewy when cool.

3. Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls

Frozen raspberries are terrific in these soft, puffy yeast rolls—a fun twist on a cinnamon bun.

4. Fluffy, Buttery Cinnamon Rolls

Serve these amazing rolls straight out of the pan in a big round. It's fun to let everyone pull the pieces apart.

5. Cinnamon-Pecan Buns

The soft and sticky dough for these baking powder–boosted sweet buns—made without butter or oil—gets its richness from pureed cottage cheese.

6. Sticky Buns with Toasted Almonds

Roasted almonds give these gooey buns terrific crunch.

7. Glazed Sweet Rolls

These deliciously sweet buns get a crispy edge when baked.

