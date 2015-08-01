7 Best Apricot-Packed Brunch Recipes

From incredible open-face sandwiches to tangy, spreadable butter, here are seven awesome brunch recipes featuring fresh summer apricots.
From incredible open-face sandwiches to tangy, spreadable butter, here are seven awesome brunch recipes featuring fresh summer apricots.
1. Apricot-and-Ricotta Tartines
These amazing open-face sandwiches combine juicy tomatoes, sweet grilled apricots and creamy ricotta cheese.
2. Lemony Apricot Clafoutis
Fresh apricots star in this gorgeous version of the classic French dessert.
3. Apricot Butter
Take morning toast up a notch with this tangy fruit butter.
4. Grandma Zerr's Apricot Kuchen
"I love that this is a hearty, rustic, belly-filling pastry," says chef Nancy Olson of this fantastic German fruit cake.
5. Pancakes with Apricot Honey
How do you upgrade pancakes? With sweet, sticky apricot-honey.
6. Apricot Jam
This incredible summery jam requires only three ingredients.
7. Honey Apricot Cornbread Muffins
Honey, molasses and dried apricots add the perfect amount of sweetness to these moist muffins.
Related: Fantastic Apricot Recipes
7 Best Savory Apricot Recipes
Reinvented Brunch Classics