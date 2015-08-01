7 Best Apricot-Packed Brunch Recipes

From incredible open-face sandwiches to tangy, spreadable butter, here are seven awesome brunch recipes featuring fresh summer apricots.

1. Apricot-and-Ricotta Tartines

These amazing open-face sandwiches combine juicy tomatoes, sweet grilled apricots and creamy ricotta cheese.

2. Lemony Apricot Clafoutis

Fresh apricots star in this gorgeous version of the classic French dessert.

3. Apricot Butter

Take morning toast up a notch with this tangy fruit butter.

4. Grandma Zerr's Apricot Kuchen

"I love that this is a hearty, rustic, belly-filling pastry," says chef Nancy Olson of this fantastic German fruit cake.

5. Pancakes with Apricot Honey

How do you upgrade pancakes? With sweet, sticky apricot-honey.

6. Apricot Jam

This incredible summery jam requires only three ingredients.

7. Honey Apricot Cornbread Muffins

Honey, molasses and dried apricots add the perfect amount of sweetness to these moist muffins.

