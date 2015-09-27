7 Best Apple Breakfasts

From fluffy pancakes to refreshing juice, here are seven terrific breakfast recipes to make with fall apples.
1. Apple Snickerdoodle Muffins
These apple-studded muffins are swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar.
2. Souffléd Apple Pancake
This fluffy apple pancake is ready in just 20 minutes.
3. Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Top healthy quinoa porridge with warm, cinnamon-spiced apples.
4. Apple Muesli with Goji Berries
Tart Granny Smith apples are fantastic for this fall granola.
5. Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley
Sweet and tangy, this refreshing juice is perfect for fall mornings.
6. Brioche French Toast with Apples, Raisins and Pecans
The fruit filling in this fluffy stuffed French toast is reminiscent of a festive apple pie.
7. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes with Caramelized Apples
For a topping that is special and seasonal, try this quick sauté of apples with butter, sugar and cinnamon.
