7 Best Apple Breakfasts

From fluffy pancakes to refreshing juice, here are seven terrific breakfast recipes to make with fall apples.

1. Apple Snickerdoodle Muffins

These apple-studded muffins are swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar.

2. Souffléd Apple Pancake

This fluffy apple pancake is ready in just 20 minutes.

3. Apple Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Top healthy quinoa porridge with warm, cinnamon-spiced apples.

4. Apple Muesli with Goji Berries

Tart Granny Smith apples are fantastic for this fall granola.

5. Fresh Apple-Celery Juice with Ginger and Parsley

Sweet and tangy, this refreshing juice is perfect for fall mornings.

6. Brioche French Toast with Apples, Raisins and Pecans

The fruit filling in this fluffy stuffed French toast is reminiscent of a festive apple pie.

7. Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes with Caramelized Apples

For a topping that is special and seasonal, try this quick sauté of apples with butter, sugar and cinnamon.

