7 Beer-Battered Recipes

There are a two equally-important reasons we love making fried foods with a beer batter. First, beer gives batters delicious flavor and an airy lightness. Second, it means we have an excuse to buy more beer—and take a few sips during prep time. Here, seven crispy, crunchy, incredibly tasty beer-battered recipes.

1. Beer-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken

A crisp beer like a lager or pilsner is best in this comforting dish.

2. Beer-Battered Cod with Tartar Sauce

The coating for this fish is crackling crisp.

3. Crisp and Lacy Onion Rings

For these onion rings, chef Richard Blais uses both beer and vodka to create an ultra-light batter.

4. Fried Cauliflower with Tangy Dipping Sauce

Chef Bryant Ng fries cauliflower in a spicy beer batter until the florets are tender and the crust is crispy.

5. Fried Tilapia with Lemon and Capers

Salty fried capers take these beer-battered tilapia fillets over the top.

6. Scallop Fritters

These light, crunchy fritters include bits of chopped scallops in a batter made with clam broth and pilsner.

7. Apple Beignets

Apple rings are dipped in a pale ale batter then deep fried for this simple dessert.

