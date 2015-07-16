7 Beer-Battered Recipes

There are a two equally-important reasons we love making fried foods with a beer batter. First, beer gives batters delicious flavor and an airy lightness. Second, it means we have an excuse to buy more beer—and take a few sips during prep time. Here, seven crispy, crunchy, incredibly tasty beer-battered recipes.

F&W Editors
July 16, 2015

There are a two equally-important reasons we love making fried foods with a beer batter. First, beer gives batters delicious flavor and an airy lightness. Second, it means we have an excuse to buy more beer—and take a few sips during prep time. Here, seven crispy, crunchy, incredibly tasty beer-battered recipes.

1. Beer-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken 
A crisp beer like a lager or pilsner is best in this comforting dish.

2. Beer-Battered Cod with Tartar Sauce 
The coating for this fish is crackling crisp.

3. Crisp and Lacy Onion Rings 
For these onion rings, chef Richard Blais uses both beer and vodka to create an ultra-light batter.

4. Fried Cauliflower with Tangy Dipping Sauce 
Chef Bryant Ng fries cauliflower in a spicy beer batter until the florets are tender and the crust is crispy.

5. Fried Tilapia with Lemon and Capers 
Salty fried capers take these beer-battered tilapia fillets over the top.

6. Scallop Fritters 
These light, crunchy fritters include bits of chopped scallops in a batter made with clam broth and pilsner.

7. Apple Beignets 
Apple rings are dipped in a pale ale batter then deep fried for this simple dessert.

Related: More Fantastic Fried Foods
22 Super Crispy Fried Chicken Recipes
26 Excellent Ways to Cook With Beer

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up