7 Beautiful Chocolate Candies to Make This Weekend

Here, 7 incredible DIY treats that are perfect for sharing with Valentines or devouring all alone while watching reruns.

1. Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Caramels

These chewy, caramels are coated in chocolate and topped with sea salt.

2. Do-It-Yourself Truffles

For parties, Melissa Rubel Jacobson sets out bowls of flavored ganache and dishes of coatings so guests can create their own truffles.

3. Peppermint Buttercrunch

Dominique Ansel's incredible chocolate-covered toffee makes a fantastic gift.

4. Peanut-Butter-and-Jelly Cups

Bitter dark chocolate balances the sweetness of a delicious filling made with tangy raspberry jam and peanut butter.

5. Bittersweet Chocolate Truffles Rolled in Spices

Self-taught chocolatier Joan Coukos coats her truffles in a variety of flavors, including blends of Chinese and Mexican spices.

6. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds

Jacques Torres satisfies his chocolate cravings with this super-chunky bark.

7. Brazilian Rich Chocolate Truffles

Easy to make-ahead of time, these chewy candies are more like chocolate caramels than French-style truffles.

