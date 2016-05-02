7 Banana Desserts That Are Better Than Banana Bread

We love classic banana bread, but it's not the only great dessert to make with bananas. From easy ice cream to over-the-top cream pie parfaits, here are seven amazing desserts to make the beloved fruit.

These simple, airy soufflés are the perfect marriage of Puerto Rican ingredients and French technique.

Upgrade the campfire classic by adding sliced bananas.

Pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka layers eggless chocolate pudding with cinnamon-flavored graham cracker crumbs, ice cream, bananas and banana whipped cream.

This simple ice cream is a great way to use ripe bananas.



Bananas top this amazing marble cake and caramelize on the bottom of the pan while baking.

Pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini marinates bananas in rum, coats them with sugar and grills them until the outsides get hard and crackly.

Chef David Guas remembers this comforting creamy pudding from his childhood.



