7 Banana Desserts That Are Better Than Banana Bread

Bananas are for more than just loaf cake.
We love classic banana bread, but it's not the only great dessert to make with bananas. From easy ice cream to over-the-top cream pie parfaits, here are seven amazing desserts to make the beloved fruit.
1. Banana Soufflés
These simple, airy soufflés are the perfect marriage of Puerto Rican ingredients and French technique.
2. Banana-Nutella S'Mores
Upgrade the campfire classic by adding sliced bananas.
3. Banana and Chocolate Cream Pie Parfaits
Pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka layers eggless chocolate pudding with cinnamon-flavored graham cracker crumbs, ice cream, bananas and banana whipped cream.
4. Easy Banana Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate Chunks
This simple ice cream is a great way to use ripe bananas.
RELATED: Best-Ever Banana Split
5. Chocolate-Peanut-Butter-Banana Upside-Down Cake
Bananas top this amazing marble cake and caramelize on the bottom of the pan while baking.
6. Grilled Banana Splits with Coffee Ice Cream and Mocha Sauce
Pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini marinates bananas in rum, coats them with sugar and grills them until the outsides get hard and crackly.
7. Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafer Crumble
Chef David Guas remembers this comforting creamy pudding from his childhood.
RELATED: Miss Myra's Banana Pudding
Banana Cream Pie