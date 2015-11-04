7 Baller Tips From the Meatball Shop

DON'T: I was way too gentle when mixing my meatballs. Says Dan, "I knead the meat like it’s bread." He adds jokingly, "I use a tiger-claw technique I saw in Kill Bill."

© Nicole Franzen

DO: Dan is maniacal about consistency. He measures the meat mixture with an ice cream scoop so the balls are all the same size, then rolls them out with his hands.

© Nicole Franzen

DO: Simmer the meatballs in the tomato sauce without searing them first. Dan says, “Searing creates a lot of flavor, but you lose a certain subtlety.

© Nicole Franzen

DON'T: When boiling potatoes, I often end up slightly undercooking them, which makes them impossible to crush—the outsides are mushy, the insides raw. Dan’s no-brainer fix is cutting the potatoes into quarters, which helps them cook through.

© Nicole Franzen

DO: Dan squeezes lemon over a perforated spoon so he doesn’t have to pick the seeds out of the potatoes like I do!

© Nicole Franzen

DO: It never occurred to me to serve potatoes with meatballs. But Dan loves the way crushed Yukon Golds sop up his chunky tomato sauce.

More Baller Wisdom

I will never make another meatball without Dan’s combination of pork (for richness), veal (for tenderness) and beef (for flavor).

After I confessed that my meatballs tend to be dry, Dan revealed the magic ratio: For every pound of meat, use a half cup of breadcrumbs, one egg and one teaspoon of salt.

My meatballs are always different sizes, so they cook unevenly. Says Dan: “Line them up like little soldiers. That way, you can see if one is too small or too big.”