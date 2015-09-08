7 Back-to-School Breakfasts to Boost Brain Power

You might not be able to help out with that calculus problem, but you can help boost your kid’s brainpower. These delicious breakfasts are packed with ingredients that are essential for memory, concentration and an overall healthier brain.

1. Mashed Banana & Whole-Grain Porridge

Whole grains are great for cardiovascular health, which means good blood flow to the brain. This quick porridge is packed with lots of good-for-you grains and comes together in just 15 minutes.

2. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado

Perfect for on-the-go breakfasting, this sandwich includes creamy avocado, which, like whole grains, contributes to healthy blood flow to the brain and helps lower blood pressure.

3. Very Blueberry Smoothie

Studies have found that blueberries might help improve short-term memory and protect the brain from stress. This wonderful smoothie is chock-full of the bright summer berries.

4. Broccoli Frittata

Broccoli has tons of vitamin K, which helps improve cognitive abilities, as well as a chemical called sulforaphane, which research suggests could aid in the brain repairing itself. While it’s not a common breakfast ingredient, broccoli is delicious in a simple frittata or “breakfast pizza,” as chef Marc Murphy calls it.

5. Cranberry–Pumpkin Seed Energy Bars

These honey-flavored cereal bars with puffed rice and toasted oats make a great substitute for store-bought energy bars. The pumpkin seeds in them contain omega-3 fats, which are good for healthy brain development.

6. Apple-Nut Breakfast Porridge

The mix of raw almonds, hazelnuts and Brazil nuts in this zingy porridge are packed with vitamin E, which helps maintain brain health as you get older.

7. White Bean Huevos Rancheros

In this healthier version of the classic Mexican breakfast, mashed white beans replace the traditional refried beans. Beans are a good source of glucose and provide the brain with a steady source of energy.

