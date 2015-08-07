7 Awesome Ways to Use the Slow Cooker in Summer

Slow cookers aren’t just for cold months. That’s right—they can be used to make your favorite summer backyard barbecue staples, like pulled pork, baked beans and pork ribs. (You can also use one to hold your favorite party punch in a pinch.) So put your mind at ease the next time you’re hosting a cookout and let the slow cooker do the work for you. Here are seven awesome ways to put your slow cooker to good use in summer:

1. Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork

Serve the pulled pork with coleslaw and pickles, or mound it on hamburger buns and top with coleslaw and thinly sliced onion and dill pickles.

2. Slow Cooker Summer Minestrone

This soup features a variety of summer produce including zucchini and tomatoes.

3. Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

These rich meatballs piled into a hoagie roll makes for a perfect cookout sandwich.

4. Slow Cooker Molasses-Baked Beans

This stunning and essential BBQ side dish will wow your guests.

5. Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake

Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes.

6. Slow Cooker Glazed Pork Ribs with White Beans

This hearty one-pot meal is a backyard barbecue crowdpleaser.

7. Chicken Tinga Tacos

There are many versions of tinga—the smoky Mexican tomato sauce—and this one is especially easy, calling for only a few simple ingredients.

