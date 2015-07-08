7 Awesome Ways to Upgrade Butter

Whether spread over a piping hot piece of toast, or placed atop a thick hunk of charred filet mignon, butter truly makes everything taste better. But it can be improved. The next time you’re reaching for the stick, try infusing it with flavors like herbs or dried fruit. Here are seven ways to upgrade your butter:

1. Burnt Butter

Chef Paul Berglund cleverly mixes melted butter with softened butter, so the finished spread has a creamy texture and mild, nutty flavor.

2. Parmesan Corn Butter

This simple, flavor-packed corn, lime and cheese butter from F&W’s Kay Chun is great on grilled steaks, fish and chicken, as well as on grilled vegetables.

3. Brandied Apricot Butter

This fruit-filled butter is wonderful on crusty bread. It's also great with warm popovers, pancakes, waffles and muffins.

4. Whipped Morel and Prune Butter

There are lots of ways to use this rich, smoky and slightly sweet butter: soften it and spread it on slices of bread, then toast them in the oven, or dab the butter on sautéed chicken or duck breasts or pan-fried pork, lamb chops or steak.

5. Ginger-Scallion Butter

This whipped butter carries the essence of ginger beautifully. Use dollops of it on roasted sweet potatoes, winter squash, fresh green beans and spring peas as well as on grilled fish and pork.

6. Anchovy-Parmesan Butter

Inspired by Caesar dressing, this compound butter is fantastic by itself over plain hot pasta or tossed with noodles and greens.

7. Three-Herb Butter

This simple flavor booster is delicious with pretty much everything: bread, steak, seafood, vegetables. Plus, it stores beautifully, so double the recipe to have extra on hand in the fridge.

Related: How to Make Homemade Cultured Butter

Cooking with Herbs

How to Upgrade Butter with Edible Flowers