7 Awesome Ways to Cook with Cockles, Your New Favorite Bivalve

Though they’re the smallest bivalves, cockles deliver a huge amount of flavor. Whether served on their own, tossed in a light pasta, or paired with scrambled eggs, cockles are sure to become your new favorite bivalve. Here are seven amazing ways to serve them:

1. Chinese Noodles with Cockles and Pork

Pork and shellfish is a classic Chinese combination. Try it here with marinated ground pork and tiny cockles.

2. Steamed Cockles in Scallion Broth

Here, deliciously briny cockles are simply enhanced with white wine and scallions in a savory broth. To turn this first course into a more substantial meal, toss the cockles and broth with pasta and chopped tomatoes.

3. Cod with Cockles and White Wine

This light, summery dish can be on your table in 30 minutes.

4. Cockles with Beans and Cherry Tomatoes in Garlic Broth

Just a few simple ingredients turn cockles into a rich, hearty stew.

5. Trofie Pasta with Cockles, Chiles and Black Bean Sauce

Pair this hand-coiled pasta dish with Vermentino. Its natural minerality pairs well with shellfish dishes.

6. Scrambled Eggs and Cockles

These eggs, which chef Andy Nusser adapted from a dish at a Barcelona tapas bar, get scrambled with cockles, serrano ham and a bit of sparkling wine, which lightens the texture.

7. Spicy Clams with Tomatoes

The clams used in Sicily for this dish are tiny vongole veraci—cockles make for a perfect substitute.

