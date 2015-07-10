7 Awesome Upside-Down Cakes

Don’t forget to use pastry pro Justin Chapple’s awesome new trick to achieve parchment paper cake pan-lining perfection!

This cake gets topped with a nicely salty streusel of pecans and toasted rolled oats.

Chef Naomi Pomeroy likes cooking with dried fruit because it’s easy to keep on hand. “Fresh fruit goes bad so quickly,” she says. She poaches dried, local plums, then mixes them with a brown sugar caramel to make a topping for individual olive-oil cakes. Peach slices or apple chunks also work well.

Tart lemons contrast nicely with the cake's gooey brown-sugar topping. PHOTO © THOMAS HEINSER

This versatile cake is wonderful when it's made with almost any type of fruit, from figs and blood oranges to pineapple. The lemons in this version add a bitter note that's a lovely contrast to the gooey brown-sugar topping.

Be sure to serve this updated classic with homemade buttermilk ice cream.

This is one of the best upside-down cakes ever—the maple syrup infuses both the apples and the cake, making the dessert taste like a stack of apple pancakes.

© Nicole Franzen

This pretty cake from pastry chef Joanne Chang is moist and buttery, with plenty of sweet and tangy caramelized plums on top.

Brown sugar and honey make this pear dessert the perfect treat during the fall holidays.

