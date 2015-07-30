7 Awesome Recipes for Honeydew, the Last Fruit Left in the Salad Bowl

Poor honeydew. It seems like without fail, oodles of cubes of the vibrant green melon are left lonely and unloved in the bottom of the fruit salad bowl. But why? Delicious honeydew brings great sweetness and fragrance to dishes and cocktails, and deserves some time in the spotlight. So save the forgotten fruit and give it the starring role in one of these awesome, super summery recipes:

1. Honeydew Granita

This tangy, sweet and supereasy fresh melon granita has only five ingredients.

2. Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa

The unusual take on salsa verde served with these tender scallops boasts a combination of sweet honeydew and buttery avocado.

3. Grilled Honeydew Wedges with Lime Sugar

Honeydew melon is so sweet, it caramelizes beautifully—and almost instantly—on the grill.

4. Caramel-Lacquered Pork Belly with Quick-Pickled Honeydew

The key to this dish is the rich, lightly bitter Vietnamese-inspired dark caramel. It's incredible with the deliciously fatty pork and tangy melon.

5. Melon Sparkler with Tapioca Pearls

Mixing honeydew juice with the fizzy Italian wine Moscato makes a super-refreshing cocktail.

6. Poached Rhubarb with Melon Granita

“I like to karate-chop diners with something different at the end of the meal,” chef Michael Solomonov says. He does that with this cool dessert of rose-scented rhubarb and honeydew melon granita topped with creamy lebneh (a soft, yogurt-like fresh cheese) and crunchy candied pistachios.

7. Cucumber-Honeydew Freeze

Fruit flavors generally mix well if they’re from the same botanical family. This cool and light summer cocktail works because cucumber and melon both belong to the Cucurbitaceae family.

Related: More Melon Recipes

Great Granita Recipes

16 Refreshing Watermelon Recipes