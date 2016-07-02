7 Awesome Grilled Chicken Wings for a Fourth of July Party

From spicy-sweet apricot wings to fantastic Vietnamese-inspired ones, here are seven of the best grilled chicken wings to make for a Fourth of July bash.

For extra-juicy chicken, these wings are brined for three hours before they're tossed in spice rub.

What's the secret to these extra-juicy wings? Chef Timothy Hollingsworth brines them for three hours.

These spicy-sweet wings are perfect with a citrusy wheat beer.

These super-crispy wings are the perfect balance of sweet and salty.

Adam Perry Lang, author of Charred & Scruffed, makes these amazing wings with a rich molasses sauce.

Cherry preserves and habanero chile make a terrific, sticky, sweet and spicy glaze.

Stout glaze gives these wings a slightly bitter, not-too-sweet flavor.

These delicious Vietnamese-inspired wings feature a marinade made with lemongrass and fish sauce.