7 Awesome Grilled Chicken Wings for a Fourth of July Party

No oven necessary for these cookout-perfect wings.
From spicy-sweet apricot wings to fantastic Vietnamese-inspired ones, here are seven of the best grilled chicken wings to make for a Fourth of July bash.
1. Grilled Chicken Wings with 9-Spice Dry Rub
What's the secret to these extra-juicy wings? Chef Timothy Hollingsworth brines them for three hours.
2. Spicy Apricot Wings
These spicy-sweet wings are perfect with a citrusy wheat beer.
3. Honey-Chile Chicken Wings
These super-crispy wings are the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
4. Chicken Wings with Molasses Barbecue Sauce
Adam Perry Lang, author of Charred & Scruffed, makes these amazing wings with a rich molasses sauce.
5. Smokin' Sweet Chicken Wings with Cherry Barbecue Glaze
Cherry preserves and habanero chile make a terrific, sticky, sweet and spicy glaze.
6. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze
Stout glaze gives these wings a slightly bitter, not-too-sweet flavor.
7. Saigon Wings
These delicious Vietnamese-inspired wings feature a marinade made with lemongrass and fish sauce.