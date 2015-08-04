7 Awesome DIY Summer Pickles

Everyone loves a good pickle. Whether they're made with cucumbers, okra, spicy peppers or even tart, bursting blackberries, crunchy, tangy pickles make for a great snack or a fabulous addition to any meal. Plus, they're super-easy to make at home! Take advantage of the heaping piles of fresh summer produce at your local farmers' market with one of these seven seasonal DIY pickle recipes:

1. Dill Pickles

These incredibly simple pickles have just the right amount of garlic and dill and are intensely crunchy and refreshing right out of the refrigerator.

2. Pickled Okra

These zippy okra pickles are terrific additions to cocktails, especially vodka martinis and Bloody Marys.

3. Pickled Summer Peppers

Tangy, spicy and crisp, these pickled peppers are delicious with cheesy sandwiches or grilled meats.

4. Jamaican Jardinière Pickles

Aromatic allspice berries and fiery Scotch bonnet chiles give these pickles their Caribbean edge.

5. Gingery Pickled Radishes

Tangy, crunchy radish pickles are delicious with rich meat dishes.

6. Summer Vegetable Pickles

This is a great way to use whatever you have too much of in your garden. The pickles taste best when they're made the same day the vegetables are picked.

7. Spiced and Pickled Blackberries

These tart and aromatic blackberries are delicious in salads or served alongside cured meats and other charcuterie.

