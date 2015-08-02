7 Awesome Cocktails to Make with Melon

Fruit salad isn't the only way to use sweet summer melons like cantaloupe and honeydew. From fantastic wine punch to daiquiris, here are seven refreshing drinks to make with melon.

1. Wine Punch with Melon Ice Cubes

Frozen melon balls keep this delicious Riesling-based punch cool. Plus, they're fun to eat.

2. Melon Sparkler with Tapioca Pearls

This gorgeous green drink combines honeydew juice with Moscato, the fizzy Italian wine.

3. Halekulani Melon Daiquiri

Amber rum, cantaloupes and orange bitters star in this refreshing drink.

4. Hendrick's & Honeydew

Sweet honeydew pairs well with the cucumber and rose flavors in Hendrick's gin.

5. Nipo-Peruana

Mixologist Lindsay Nader's take on the Midori Sour is made with Peruvian pisco—a clear brandy distilled from grapes—and melon liqueur.

6. Cucumber-Honeydew Freeze

This light summer drink features a sweet fennel salt-coated rim.

7. Cholo Fresco

"What's fresher than cucumber, melon, mint and lime?" asks bar owner Hans Hilburg.

