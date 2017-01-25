7 Avocado-Packed Super Bowl Snacks

From sandwiches to cocktails, everything is better with avocado—and that goes double on game day.
Here, seven incredible ways to avocado up your Super Bowl snack spread.
1. Avocado Pissaladière
This pizza-like tart features creamy slices of avocado, caramelized onions, anchovies and olives.
2. Avocado-Hummus Dip
Can't choose between hummus or guacamole? Try this delicious mash-up of the two.
3. Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa
Tomatillos add a sour, zesty edge that balances the rich avocados in this fast salsa.
4. Avocado, Feta and Cherry Tomato Salsa Flatbreads
These grilled flatbreads are a delicious, healthy alternative to pizza.
5. Fresh Guacamole
It doesn't get any easier than this delicious 10-minute dip.
6. Avocado Crostini Two Ways
Cookbook author Katie Workman tops crostini with avocado and parsley pesto.
7. Curried Tofu-and-Avocado Dip with Rosemary Pita Chips
Silken tofu (which has an especially custardy texture) blended with avocado and low-fat sour cream yogurt makes an incredible, healthy party dip.
