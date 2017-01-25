7 Avocado-Packed Super Bowl Snacks

CHRISTINA HOLMES

From sandwiches to cocktails, everything is better with avocado—and that goes double on game day.

F&W Editors
January 25, 2017

Here, seven incredible ways to avocado up your Super Bowl snack spread.

1. Avocado Pissaladière

This pizza-like tart features creamy slices of avocado, caramelized onions, anchovies and olives.

2. Avocado-Hummus Dip

Can't choose between hummus or guacamole? Try this delicious mash-up of the two.

3. Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa

© Sarah Bolla

Tomatillos add a sour, zesty edge that balances the rich avocados in this fast salsa.

4. Avocado, Feta and Cherry Tomato Salsa Flatbreads

These grilled flatbreads are a delicious, healthy alternative to pizza.

5. Fresh Guacamole

It doesn't get any easier than this delicious 10-minute dip.

6. Avocado Crostini Two Ways

Cookbook author Katie Workman tops crostini with avocado and parsley pesto.

7. Curried Tofu-and-Avocado Dip with Rosemary Pita Chips

Silken tofu (which has an especially custardy texture) blended with avocado and low-fat sour cream yogurt makes an incredible, healthy party dip.

