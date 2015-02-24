7 Artichoke Heart Recipes We Heart

As much as we love scraping the meat off artichoke leaves with our teeth (it makes us feel very primal), it’s the heart of the artichoke that we really love. In this week’s video from Panna, chef Michael Tusk demonstrates the best way to break down artichokes and get right to the delicious hearts. Here, seven great ways to cook with them.

1. Braised Artichoke Hearts Stuffed with Olives and Herbs

These elegant stuffed artichokes can easily be transformed into a satisfying vegetarian dish.

2. Big Heart Artichoke and Parmesan Soup

Intensely artichoke-y, this simple soup is a great way to use leftover Parmesan rind.

3. Roasted Artichokes and Prosciutto

Slow-roasting artichoke hearts in extra-virgin olive oil brings out their sweetness.

4. Quinoa, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad

This crunchy, satisfying salad is tossed with a tart dressing of white wine vinegar and avocado oil.

5. Haricots Verts and Artichoke Salad with Hazelnut Vinaigrette

Super-simple and refined, this updated take on the nouvelle cuisine classic salade gourmande features crisp-tender haricots verts and artichoke hearts in a shallot-sherry vinaigrette.

6. Artichoke and Ricotta Dumplings with Preserved-Lemon Sauce

These delicate, artichoke-studded ricotta dumplings are crisp on the outside and warm and cheesy in the center.

7. Tender Artichoke Heart Stew with Peas

Simmering tender hearts with Serrano ham brings out their natural nuttiness.

Related: 17 More Artichoke Recipes

31 Recipes for Spring Produce

Best New Chefs' Spring Obsessions