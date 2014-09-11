7 Argentinean Wines to Drink Right Now

Here are seven picks from Laura Catena, one Argentina's best winemakers.

2013 Crios de Susana Balbo Torrontés ($15)

“Susana is among the top winemakers in Argentina, but back in the 1990s, she worked at our winery for a time. Her Torrontés has those fruity-floral aromatics this white variety is known for, but unlike a lot of others, it’s very clean and fresh.”

2011 Masi Tupungato Passo Doble Malbec-Corvina ($15)

“Masi’s known for its great Italian reds, but they make wine in Argentina, too. This red’s a great value. The Corvina gives it some raciness; plus, Masi uses Amarone techniques, giving the blend a darker, more raisiny flavor.”

2011 Reginato Celestina Rosé of Malbec Sparkling ($20)

“I love yeasty, leesy Champagnes, but with sparkling wines from the New World,I prefer clean, crisp and bright. The last time I had this one was at a birthday party on a yacht. We drank it all night.”

2010 Zuccardi Q Tempranillo ($20)

“There’s a lot of Tempranillo grown in Argentina—it’s the fourth- or fifth-largest variety. No question this is an oaky red, but that’s the classic Spanish style.”

2013 Mendel Semillon ($25)

“I’m a white Bordeaux fanatic; I love Pavillon Blanc from Château Margaux, for instance. This Sémillon makes me think of that style. It’s very creamy, very dense, but it stays elegant somehow.”

2012 Bodega Chacra Barda Pinot Noir ($30)

“Some Pinots are too fruity, but not this one. It’s got real complexity and a long, lovely finish. Plus, I love owner Piero Incisa della Rocchetta’s story about discovering his vineyard in Patagonia; in fact, we recently planted a vineyard down there, too.”

2010 Catena Alta Cabernet Sauvignon ($55)

“In Argentina, Catena may be more famous for Cabernet than Malbec. Older vintages of our most famous Cab, Estiba Reservada, have sold at auction for more than $1,000 a bottle. I love our dark, rich Alta Cabernet, too, and I certainly drink more of it. The 2010 vintage was a great one in Argentina.”

