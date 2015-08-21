7 Almost-Healthy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Assuming you've watched this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, you've probably indulged in a few bacon-stuffed grilled cheese pockets. If you're ready for something lighter but aren't quite ready to give up on grilled cheese, these 7 recipes are for you.

1. Grilled Vegetable Muffulettas

Muffulettas, a New Orleans specialty, are serious sandwiches piled high with Italian meats and cheese. This vegetarian version replaces the ham with grilled vegetables. Refrigerate any remaining pesto for your next sandwich.

2. Grilled Cheese with Spinach-and-Tomato Sauce

Call it an adult version of the grilled cheese sandwich—slices of country bread layered with mozzarella, goat cheese and tomato-sauced spinach, toasted to a golden brown.

3. Grilled Gruyère-and-Zucchini Sandwiches with Smoky Pesto

Here, grilled zucchini and a smoked-paprika pesto are added to grilled cheese sandwiches to enhance the toasty flavors.

4. Broccoli Melt Sandwiches

These sandwiches are packed with flavor, thanks to broccoli, green olives, tomatoes and two kinds of cheese. A cast-iron skillet makes the bread nice and toasty, but an electric panini press would also do the trick.

5. Chicken, Avocado and Tomato Wraps

Thin sheets of soft lavash, which crisp up nicely on the grill, are layered with chicken, cheese, avocados, chard, tomatoes and seasoned yogurt. The yogurt needs to drain overnight, so plan accordingly.

6. Eggplant Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Flavorful grilled eggplants make a great addition to a vegetarian grilled cheese sandwich.

7. White Cheddar Melts with Mostarda & Arugula

Top Chef season six winner Michael Voltaggio creates incredible sandwiches at his tiny L.A. restaurant ink.sack. Instead of the usual mustard, he flavors this grilled cheese with mostarda—a tangy, fruity condiment made with a mix of apple, dried apricots, orange juice, mustard and spices.

