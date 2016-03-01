7 Actual Irish Dishes to Make This St. Patrick's Day

Corned beef and cabbage might be one of the most popular dishes to eat on St. Patrick's Day, however, it's not an authentic Irish recipe—it's Irish-American. Irish immigrants invented the dish when they first settled in New York City and started eating the corned beef sold at kosher butchers.

From delicious lamb to roasted potatoes, here are seven truly Irish dishes to make to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

1. Skillet-Roasted Lamb Loins with Herbs

This easy recipe from Dublin-born chef Cathal Armstrong results in succulent, delicately flavored meat.

2. Lobster and Fennel Salad

Sweet lobster meat is incredible with extra-crisp fresh fennel.

3. Irish Brown Bread

This quick, hearty bread doesn't use yeast, so there's no rising time.

4. Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Grinding sage, rosemary and thyme into the salt intensifies the flavor of these crispy potatoes.

5. Lamb and Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pies

Lamb shoulder and soft goat cheese star in these delicious, savory pies.

6. Pan-Fried Salmon with Citrus Vinaigrette

These fast salmon fillets are topped with a bright vinaigrette made with fresh orange, lemon and lime juices.

7. Irish Lamb and Turnip Stew

Parsley and mint add fresh flavor to this simple stew.

