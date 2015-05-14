64 Seconds of Oysters at San Francisco's Ichi Kayaka

Watch as chef Tim Archuleta shucks six different oyster varieties and discusses the flavor differences between East and West Coast mollusks.

F&W Editors
May 14, 2015

In this week's video from Chefs Feed, we get a sped-up look at San Francisco's Ichi Kayaka. Watch as chef Tim Archuleta shucks six different oyster varieties and discusses the flavor differences between East and West Coast mollusks.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

