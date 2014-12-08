6 of the World's Best Holiday Treats in One Box

Ever wondered what it would be like to spend the holidays in Paris or Brazil or Sweden? Sadly, we can’t send you to any of those places. But we can help you experience some of the world’s tastiest holiday food traditions at home.

Try the World, a subscription service founded by obsessive travelers David Foult and Kat Vorotova that sends out bimonthly chef-curated city- and country-centric boxes of goodies, has put together a holiday-themed box featuring traditional winter snacks and ingredients from around the world. There’s crispy, caramel-filled Dutch waffles, Swedish gingersnaps, white truffle oil from Italy, French hot chocolate powder and more. The box also includes recipes and cards describing each product—which will come in handy, since some don’t have English-language labels. It’s the perfect gift for wannabe travelers who don’t have the funds to satiate their wanderlust.

If you want to buy a subscription for yourself or, if you’re really nice, someone else, you can use the promo code FOODWINE30 to get 30 percent off of your first box.

