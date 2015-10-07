6 Ways to Use Marshmallow Fluff (Besides Fluffernutters)

Classically used in an all-American delicacy called a Fluffernutter (a sandwich made with peanut butter and Fluff), Marshmallow Fluff is more versatile than you might expect.

1. Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Filling 
These moist chocolate cupcakes are filled with butter-enriched Marshmallow Fluff.

2. Molten Chocolate Cake with Marshmallow Filling 
More decadent than molten chocolate cake: one filled with warm marshmallow.

3. Sweet-Potato Waffles with Fluff 
F&W’s Justin Chapple makes this fun dessert by cooking shredded sweet potato in a waffle iron, then adding Marshmallow Fluff and pecans.

4. Peanut Butter Pound Cake S’mores 
In this takeoff on the campfire classic, graham crackers are replaced with buttery store-bought cake, sandwiched with Marshmallow Fluff and peanut butter.

5. Red Velvet Spider Web Cupcakes 
These web-topped, chocolate-frosted red velvet wonders are filled with a sweet and creamy mix of Marshmallow Fluff and tapioca.

6. Whoopie Pies 
Tender chocolate cake with a luscious creamy filling is great in any form, but it’s most fun of all in a whoopie pie.

