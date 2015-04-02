6 Ways to Use Leftover Easter Lamb

Cooking a whole leg of lamb this Easter? You’re definitely going to have some leftovers. Here, six great ideas for how to use them.

1. In soup

This creamy North African-inspired soup is perfect for using up cooked lamb.

2. In salad

Chef Tim Love makes a fantastic main-course salad with chilled slices of lamb, greens and a dressing made with both raspberry vinegar and preserves.

3. In tacos

For incredible, Greek-inflected tacos, combine the leftover lamb with mint, grilled onions and feta cheese.

4. In pita pockets

Stuff lamb, pickled red onions, feta cheese and a bright-flavored tomato-ginger compote into pita pockets for a quick and delicious lunch.

5. In quesadillas

Tender, juicy lamb is great in these crisp, gooey quesadillas—especially with a tangy cucumber-yogurt sauce.

6. In pasta

Dice the leftover lamb and use it in this richly flavored Abruzzi-style sauce. It’s perfect for penne.

