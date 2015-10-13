6 Ways to Upgrade Potato Chips

A crispy potato chip can be deliciously satisfying on its own. But it can get so much better.

October 13, 2015

1. Potato Chips with Whipped Beurre Blanc 
For this dip, chef Dave Beran took inspiration from the classic French butter sauce beurre blanc, spiked with shallots, wine vinegar and herbs.

2. Potato Chips with Nori Salt 
These chips get lots of umami flavor from homemade nori salt.

3. Potato Chips with Blue Cheese 
Bobby Flay layers potato chips with a creamy, slightly spicy blue cheese sauce.

4. Potato Chip Tower with Scallops and Caviar 
This luxe chip tower is layered with caviar, scallop slices and chive crème fraîche.

5. Potato Chips with Chèvre, Pepper Jelly and Bacon 
In this quick appetizer, thick-cut potato chips are topped with creamy goat cheese, sweet-spicy pepper jelly and smoky bacon.

6. Chive-Spiked Smoked Salmon on Crisps 
Crispy chips are the perfect vehicle for citrusy minced smoked salmon.

