6 Ways to Upgrade Potato Chips

A crispy potato chip can be deliciously satisfying on its own. But it can get so much better. The next time you reach for that crinkly bag of crispy goodness, try one of these great potato chip upgrades.

1. Potato Chips with Whipped Beurre Blanc

For this dip, chef Dave Beran took inspiration from the classic French butter sauce beurre blanc, spiked with shallots, wine vinegar and herbs.

2. Potato Chips with Nori Salt

These chips get lots of umami flavor from homemade nori salt.

3. Potato Chips with Blue Cheese

Bobby Flay layers potato chips with a creamy, slightly spicy blue cheese sauce.

4. Potato Chip Tower with Scallops and Caviar

This luxe chip tower is layered with caviar, scallop slices and chive crème fraîche.

5. Potato Chips with Chèvre, Pepper Jelly and Bacon

In this quick appetizer, thick-cut potato chips are topped with creamy goat cheese, sweet-spicy pepper jelly and smoky bacon.

6. Chive-Spiked Smoked Salmon on Crisps

Crispy chips are the perfect vehicle for citrusy minced smoked salmon.

