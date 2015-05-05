6 Ways to Upgrade Hollandaise Sauce

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals an easy way to make foolproof hollandaise sauce in a blender. Now that you have an easy classic version ready to go for Sunday brunches, here are six upgraded recipes for special occasions.

1. Avocado Hollandaise

Luscious, rich and lemony hollandaise gets completely reimagined here in a light, supremely creamy puree of avocado, lemon juice and oil.

2. Red Wine Hollandaise

A red wine-and-port reduction gives hollandaise an incredible richness. Try it with steak.

3. Brown-Butter Hollandaise

Using nutty brown butter instead of standard melted butter means the hollandaise sauce has a terrific, hazelnutty flavor.

4. Herbed Hollandaise

Whisk mint and thyme into a traditional hollandaise for a fantastically aromatic sauce.

5. Morel Hollandaise

For the perfect spring sauce, stir hollandaise with rich, umami-packed morels and bright vin jaune or dry sherry.

6. Thousand Island-Style Hollandaise

This fun take on hollandaise includes ketchup, onion, Worcestershire and pickle relish.

Related: 31 Great Brunch Recipes

7 Reinvented Brunch Classics

America's Best Brunch Spots