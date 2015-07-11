6 Ways to Upgrade Gazpacho

No two gazpachos are ever the same. Here, chefs riff on this classic Spanish soup that just screams summer.

1. Worcestershire sauce

To add an extra layer of flavor (and, perhaps to make gazpacho taste more like a bloody Mary), TV star Andrew Zimmern adds this savory condiment along with lemon juice and Tabasco.

2. Grilled

Prolific cookbook author, Steven Raichlen sets vegetables directly on hot coals to infuse them with a smoky flavor before pureeing them for gazpacho.

3. Yellow tomato and lobster

NYC chef Shea Gallante uses sweet yellow tomatoes for his luxuriously smooth gazpacho before topping it off with lobster and avocado.

4. Green zebra tomatoes

TV chef Katie Lee uses the sweet heirloom tomatoes known as Green Zebras in her gazpacho and adds avocado to make it creamy.

5. Watermelon

Watermelon sweetens the refreshing gazpacho from chefs Gabriel Frasca and Amanda Lyndon.

6. Strawberry

For his refreshing, early summer take on gazpacho, Spanish chef Adolfo Munoz blends in fennel and strawberries.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

