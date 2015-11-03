6 Ways to Top Your Butternut Squash Salad

© Nicole Franzen
Chef Susan Feniger of L.A.'s Mud Hen Tavern is this month's salad guru. Try her salad recipes at Chefs Club by Food & Wine, our Manhattan restaurant.
Toss 1-inch cubes of butternut squash with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast at 425° for 20 minutes, then add coriander vinaigrette and any of the combinations below.
1. Baby mustard greens + cabrales cheese + pomegranate seeds + candied pecans
2. Frisée + crispy bacon + dates + toasted pepitas
3. Israeli couscous + roasted bell pepper + Persian cucumber + currants
4. Feta + chickpeas + roasted fennel + lemon zest
5. Black kale + Spanish manchego + roasted beets + corn nuts
6. Avocado + roasted poblano peppers + apple + watercress