6 Ways to Rim a Cocktail Glass

One easy way to take a homemade cocktail from good to pro is to rim the glass. It’s a beautiful presentation and also a great way to add a hit of extra flavor. While the classic example is salt around a margarita, chef Tim Love is a big fan of rimming margaritas with his “bad ass” spice rub (find out more about that in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips). Here, six more sweet, savory and spicy ideas for rimming a cocktail glass.

1. Ancho Chile Powder

Spicy chile powder is a delicious foil to watermelon-based drinks, like this refreshing tequila cocktail.

2. Lime Salt

For an upgrade on a margarita’s usual salt rim, try muddling the salt with grated lime zest. It’s especially terrific with this spicy, jalapeño-infused margarita.

3. Tang

The Ride Sally Ride was named in honor of astronaut Sally K. Ride. For added effect, the rum-based cocktail is rimmed with Tang.

4. Cinnamon-Sugar

The perfect way to rim a fall-flavored cocktail like this spiced, apple-y, Calvados-based cocktail.

5. Ginger Salt

At Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Spice Market in NYC, bartenders rim their ginger margaritas with a mix of ground ginger and salt.

6. Salt and Pepper

Assertive black pepper is a terrific addition to cocktails like this tropical tequila drink.

